Ayodhya case: Lawyer representing Sunni Waqf Board receives threat letter, SC to hear his contempt plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea filed by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. He claimed that he was threatened by a retired government officer for taking up the matter.

Advertising

Dhavan, who was represented by advocate Kapil Sibal in court, was told by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that his plea would be heard the next day.

“It will be listed for hearing tomorrow,” the bench, which also includes justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said.

Supreme Court lists for Tuesday a contempt plea by Sr Adv Rajeev Dhavan alleging threats for representing the Muslim parties in the #Ayodhya hearing @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) September 2, 2019

Dhavan, who represents lead petitioner M Siddiq and the All India Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya case, has said that he received a letter on August 14, 2019, from N Shanmugam, a retired education officer, threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

He also alleged that he has been accosted both at home and in the court premises by several people, news agency PTI reported.

Advertising

Dhavan, in his plea, said that by sending the letter the alleged contemnor has committed criminal contempt because “he is intimidating a senior advocate who is appearing for a party/parties before the apex court and discharging his duties as a senior advocate and he ought not to have sent such a letter.”

“Exercise suo motu powers under Article 129 of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act taking cognisance of the criminal contempt on the basis of the facts placed on record against the contemnor/opposite party for committing criminal contempt,” the plea said.