Ayodhya LIVE Updates: ‘Enough is enough’, says CJI, adds hearing must conclude at 5 pm

Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Hearing in Supreme Court Today Live Updates: With the closing-in of hearing date, the Ayodhya administration has imposed Section 144 in the area till December 10.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Hearing LIVE Updates: The daily hearing in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, which began on August 6, will conclude at 5 pm, the Supreme Court made it clear on Wednesday. “Enough is enough. Hearing in this matter is going to be completed today,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.
As the Supreme Court prepares to wrap up the hearing, the Ayodhya district administration tightened curbs under Section 144 in the area till December 10. The order prohibits the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area without permission. It also bars boating in the district, and the sale and manufacture of firecrackers.
Earlier, the five-judge Constitution Bench had asked for all arguments in the land dispute case to be concluded by October 17. The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010, verdict of the Allahabad High Court.
Hearing will be completed today, says CJI
"Hearing in this matter is going to be completed today," CJI Gogoi said.
'Enough is enough': CJI says arguments must end at 5 pm today
Resuming the hearing, the apex court today made it clear that the arguments will be concluded at 5 pm today. “Enough is enough”, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.
SC set to wrap up arguments on Ayodhya case ahead of CJI's retirement
Twenty-seven years after the Babri Masjid demolition, the Supreme Court is set to wrap up arguments in the case which changed the country’s politics, and deliver a verdict before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. If not, the case will have to be heard afresh.
Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till Dec 10 in anticipation of SC verdict
With the closing-in of hearing date, the Ayodhya administration has imposed Section 144 in the area till December 10. The order prohibits the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area without permission. It also bars boating in the district, and the sale and manufacture of firecrackers.
Supreme Court likely to conclude hearing today
The daily hearing in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, which began on August 6, is likely to conclude today, the top court hinted on Tuesday. Follow our blog to get all the latest updates.
On September 30, 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed 2.77 acres of land, including the spot where the Babri Masjid stood until December 6, 1992, and the area around it, equally among the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.
Hopes of arriving at a negotiated settlement to the dispute via a parallel mediation process faded after Ramlalla Virajman said no to further mediation. Days later, the side arguing for the mosque also turned down an invitation by the Supreme Court-appointed mediators.
