Ayodhya LIVE Updates: ‘Enough is enough’, says CJI, adds hearing must conclude at 5 pm

Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Hearing LIVE Updates: The daily hearing in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, which began on August 6, will conclude at 5 pm, the Supreme Court made it clear on Wednesday. “Enough is enough. Hearing in this matter is going to be completed today,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

As the Supreme Court prepares to wrap up the hearing, the Ayodhya district administration tightened curbs under Section 144 in the area till December 10. The order prohibits the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area without permission. It also bars boating in the district, and the sale and manufacture of firecrackers.

Earlier, the five-judge Constitution Bench had asked for all arguments in the land dispute case to be concluded by October 17. The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010, verdict of the Allahabad High Court.