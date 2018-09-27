Ayodhya verdict LIVE updates: SC to decide whether mosque is integral to Islam

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid title dispute with lawmakers arguing whether the 1994 Ismail Faruqui judgment should be referred to a larger bench and if it involves constitutional questions.
In 1994, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam”.
A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had taken up the long-pending Ayodhya land title appeals against the Allahabad High Court judgment of 2010, which had ordered a three-way partition of the disputed land.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had in July appealed seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram temple at Ayodhya. But the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked him to mention it 'later on'.
Swamy said the term “later on” was very subjective and added that he would mention his plea for hearing after 15 days again.
A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by then CJI M N Venkatchalliah, had in 1994 held, “under the Mohammedan Law applicable in India, title to a mosque can be lost by adverse possession…. If that is the position in law, there can be no reason to hold that a mosque has a unique or special status, higher than that of the places of worship of other religions in secular India to make it immune from acquisition by exercise of the sovereign or prerogative power of the State. A mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and namaz (prayer) by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open.”
The 24-year-old judgement by Supreme Court in Ismail Faruqi vs Union of India has become the crucial clog in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute as it considered the question of acquisition of religious place by the State.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres area at the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The three-judge bench of the high court, by a 2:1 majority, had said the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
