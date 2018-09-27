Ayodhya verdict LIVE updates: SC to decide whether mosque is integral to Islam

Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case: The Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case: The Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid title dispute with lawmakers arguing whether the 1994 Ismail Faruqui judgment should be referred to a larger bench and if it involves constitutional questions.

In 1994, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam”.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had taken up the long-pending Ayodhya land title appeals against the Allahabad High Court judgment of 2010, which had ordered a three-way partition of the disputed land.