Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Ayodhya verdict LIVE updates: SC to decide whether mosque is integral to Islam

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 27, 2018 12:12:39 pm
Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case:  The Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid title dispute with lawmakers arguing whether the 1994 Ismail Faruqui judgment should be referred to a larger bench and if it involves constitutional questions.

In 1994, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that namaz could be offered anywhere and that a mosque was not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam”.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had taken up the long-pending Ayodhya land title appeals against the Allahabad High Court judgment of 2010, which had ordered a three-way partition of the disputed land.

Supreme Court Verdict on Ayodhya dispute LIVE Updates:

12:10 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea to worship at disputed Ram temple at Ayodhya

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had in July appealed seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram temple at Ayodhya. But the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked him to mention it 'later on'.

Swamy said the term “later on” was very subjective and added that he would mention his plea for hearing after 15 days again.

11:44 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
The 1994 judgment: A mosque can be lost by adverse possession

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by then CJI M N Venkatchalliah, had in 1994 held, “under the Mohammedan Law applicable in India, title to a mosque can be lost by adverse possession…. If that is the position in law, there can be no reason to hold that a mosque has a unique or special status, higher than that of the places of worship of other religions in secular India to make it immune from acquisition by exercise of the sovereign or prerogative power of the State. A mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and namaz (prayer) by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open.” 

The 24-year-old judgement by Supreme Court in Ismail Faruqi vs Union of India has become the crucial clog in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute as it considered the question of acquisition of religious place by the State. 

11:26 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
What the Allahabad High Court said in 2010?

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres area at the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The three-judge bench of the high court, by a 2:1 majority, had said the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

11:24 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
The Ayodhya verdict is expected to be delivered at 2 pm

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will decide whether the 1994 Ismail Faruqui judgment should be referred to a larger bench and if it involves constitutional questions. Earlier in July,  the Supreme Court had reserved its order. It was argued by Muslim groups before a special bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer that the “sweeping” observation of the apex court in the verdict needed to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench as “it had and will have a bearing” on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.

The Supreme Court will decide whether the 1994 judgment should be referred to a larger bench

M Siddiq, one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya case who is dead and is being represented through his legal heir, had assailed certain findings of the 1994 verdict in the case of M Ismail Faruqui holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for legal representative of Siddiq, had said that the observation that mosques were not essential for practising Islam were made by the apex court without any enquiry or considering the religious texts. The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.