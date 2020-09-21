Ayodhya: 4 dead as truck crushes temp

The SHO said the incident took place near 15 Tubewell Kathwara Road, where road-widening work was under way. (Representational)

Four persons were killed and nine others injured when a tempo collided head-on with a truck in Raunahi area of Ayodhya district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said that all the 13 were fishermen were residents of nearby Bhadarsa and were one their way to Saryu river bank for fishing.

The tempo in which the fishermen were travelling was completely crushed by the truck.

“Around 4.45 am, the tempo missed a turn and was driving on the wrong side of the highway. The truck driver did not expect any vehicle coming from the front and therefore the collision happened. A police team reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital with the help of residents in the area. Three people died on the spot, while one person succumbed on way to hospital,” SHO (Raunahi) Ramasrey Mishra said.

Police said that four among the injured were referred to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University as their condition was critical.

The driver of the truck fled after the accident. “We are checking vehicles at toll plazas to identify which vehicle was involved in the accident,” said a police officer.

Police identified the deceased as Heeralal (60), Shiv Kumar (32), Sonu (35) and Sanjay Nishad (27).

A probe was on, the police said.

