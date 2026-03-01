Iran Supreme Leader’s killing: Protests across Kashmir as people take to streets to mourn Ayatollah Khamenei

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack by the US and Israel has sparked protests across the Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for calm, asking people to “avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”.

As the news about Khamenei’s killing spread on Sunday morning, thousands of people moved towards and assembled at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Mourners raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, and engaged in marsiya — a poetic lament, mourning Khamenei’s death.

Protestors also took to the streets of the Old City, which has a significant Shia population. Ayatollah Khamenei was also the spiritual leader for Shias across the world.

These mark the first major protests in the Valley since the abrogation of J&K’s special status, and on Sunday morning, police stepped back to avoid clashes.

The protests, across the Shia-Sunni divide, also erupted at several places in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. At Haigam in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, protesters blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway. Similar protests were also reported from several places in North and South Kashmir.

Sources said that while police have stepped aside for the time, they remain vigilant against the protests spiralling.

Story continues below this ad

Calling the emerging situation in Iran and the killing of Khamenei “concerning”, Chief Minister Abdullah has called for calm in J&K.

“[The] Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X. “He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”.

The Chief Minister has further said that the J-K government is in “close coordination” with the External Affairs ministry to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

Political leaders in the Valley have also condemned the attacks on Iran and the killing of Khamenei.

Story continues below this ad

“Today marks a deeply tragic and shameful point in history with Israel and USA, boasting about the killing of Iran’s beloved leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. What’s more disgraceful and shocking is the explicit and implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience and expedience over conscience,” former J&K chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X, adding, “History will stand testament to who fought for justice and who helped the oppressors. Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength and victory over forces of tyranny and injustice.”

The Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has also condemned the killing of Khamenei and called for a shutdown on Monday.

“Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel, which has shaken the Muslim world. The people of J&K collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab,” Mirwaiz said. “In this hour of immense sorrow, our hearts beat with the resilient people of Iran,” he added.

Mirwaiz also called for unity among the Muslim nations. “This is a moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united and register our protest and solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression in the region,” he said, adding, “Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness.”

Exams postponed

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Sunday postponed its OMR-based written test for the post of Laboratory Attendant in the Home Department at the last minute. The exam was scheduled to be held across the Union Teritory on March 1 (Sunday).

The Board said the fresh date for the exam would be notified separately on the official website. Though it did not give a reason for the postponement, sources said that the decision has been taken in view of protests that erupted following the killing of Khamenei.

(With inputs from Arun Sharma in Jammu)