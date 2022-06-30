Awareness drive in Delhi: ban of single-use plastic

The Delhi government has launched an awareness drive for the ban of single-use plastic items in Delhi starting from July 1st. It is a three-day fair to promote the ban on single-use plastic that will take place from 1st to 3rd July at Tyagraj Stadium, 10:30 AM onwards. These awareness drives have been running for months now and according to the Plastic Waste Management rule, all states and Union territories will conduct the commencement of the single-use plastic ban campaign from 1st July 2022.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) from the environmental department are expected to carry out inquiries to avoid environmental hazards so the industries follow the new set rules of the SUP ban. The SUP items include candy sticks, cigarette packs, ice cream sticks, earbuds, plastic cutlery etc. They are banned to avoid environmental hazards from occurring.