Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar: ‘Naikoo’s killing big success for us… militant recruitment will come down’

A day after Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar speaks to Adil Akhzer about the impact this will have on militant recruitment in the Valley.

How big a success is Naikoo’s killing for security forces?

We neutralised four terrorists Wednesday and one of them was identified as the Hizb (operations) chief. He was a local militant and would often issue audio messages and instigate youths. I have no hesitation in saying that he was influential. He was involved in civilian killings. On March 25, when the lockdown started, he released a video that J&K Police and Army are more harmful than COVID-19. Soon, attacks started on policemen and civilians. There was an attack on civilians on the pretext that they were informers. They were totally innocent… His killing is a big success for us. Not only for security forces, it will also bring relief to civilians.

What is the law and order situation in the Valley after yesterday’s encounter?

On Wednesday, for the first time after August 5, we saw such a law and order situation. But the positive sign was that it was localised. I conducted a recce of South Kashmir from helicopter Wednesday and there was no major problem. Three of our vehicles were damaged. Some 10-11 miscreants were injured and three received bullet injuries. The condition of those injured is stable.

Do you think recruitment of militants will go down now that Naikoo has been killed?

Whenever you eliminate the leadership, it will definitely bring down militant recruitment. Youth and their families will realise that violence isn’t an appropriate response to any issue and militants have to face such fate one day… Naikoo was also involved in narco terrorism in South Kashmir. Narcotics has been a major challenge for police. We have to save our youth from narcotics.

Internet and phone services were suspended Wednesday. When will they be resumed?

Yes, we had to snap Internet and phone services… otherwise it would have led to rumour-mongering. We will review it, depending on the situation.

A new outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), has been floated. Can you tell us about it?

Post August 5, Pakistan faced a lot of international pressure. They created this outfit to give an impression that TRF is a local organisation and they have nothing to do with it. But all TRF militants killed recently were in LeT category in our list. They even included some Hizb militants. We can say TRF is a mix of LeT and Hizb cadres.

