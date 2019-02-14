Awantipora attack due to compromise on national security by Modi govt: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala Thursday called the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora area today a “compromise on national security by the Modi-led BJP government”. Condemning the attack, Surjewala tweeted, “Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list and compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated.”

At least 26 CRPF personnel were killed in a massive explosion in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area, first major militant attack after Uri. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant.

Police sources say the attack was likely carried out by a suicide bomber, who rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it a “cowardly” attack and expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs on Twitter.

I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saluted the supreme sacrifice by the CRPF and expressed condolences to the family.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that terrorists will be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.” Jaitely condemned the attack and said, “Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs.”