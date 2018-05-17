Awami Ittehad Party will show black flags to PM Modi during Kashmir visit: Langate

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed said his party would salute the prime minister if he offered unconditional dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Sheikh Abdul Rasheed said his party would salute the prime minister if he offered unconditional dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

The Independent legislator from Langate constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, said today that activists of his outfit would show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the valley on May 19. “Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) will receive Modi with black flags so as to make the world community realise that India is not serious and sincere in resolving the Kashmir issue and also as a protest against police atrocities in the valley,” Rasheed told reporters.

He said his party would salute the prime minister if he offered unconditional dialogue with all stakeholders in Kashmir.“The ceasefire (announced by the central government) is the first step. We will salute the prime minister if he means business and offers unconditional dialogue with the stakeholders, otherwise it is just to hoodwink the world community,” he said.

The legislator welcomed the Centre’s unilateral ceasefire during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan but warned of “black sheep (in the police force) trying to sabotage it”.“…(Chief Minister) Mehbooba Mufti and Modi need not fear the separatists,” he said.

Ridiculing the state Director General of Police S P Vaid’s appeal to families of militants to shun the path of violence, Rasheed termed it as a “childish” statement. “I do not know what compulsion he had to say it, but it is a childish statement. I think it is to provoke the militants,” he said.

He asked the Centre to make ceasefire permanent. “The ceasefire should be made permanent. I am sure the other side (militants) will reciprocate. Then India and Pakistan need to talk to each other to address the issue,” the MLA said.

