Awaiting payment of Rs 15,558-crore dues, Uddhav tells Nirmala

The copy of the CM’s letter was made available to the media by his office on Wednesday. “The pending dues include Rs 6946.29 core of tax devolution and Rs 8611.76 crore towards GST compensation,” it stated. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) The copy of the CM’s letter was made available to the media by his office on Wednesday. “The pending dues include Rs 6946.29 core of tax devolution and Rs 8611.76 crore towards GST compensation,” it stated. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking immediate release of “legitimate dues” worth Rs 15,558.05 crore, comprising GST compensation up to November 2019, from the Centre.

The copy of the CM’s letter was made available to the media by his office on Wednesday. “The pending dues include Rs 6946.29 core of tax devolution and Rs 8611.76 crore towards GST compensation,” it stated.

“As per the Union Budget 2019-20, the tax devolution to Maharashtra was Rs 46,630.66 crore which is 11.15 per cent more than Rs 41952.65 crore received by the state during 2018-19. But, the state has received only Rs 20254.92 crore till October 2019, which is 25.53 per cent less compared to the budget estimate of 2019-20,” the letter added.

“Instead of receiving the enhanced amount, the state has received less than the budgeted amount. With further slowdown of the economy during the second quarter, it’s likely that there will be further reduction in tax devolution,” Uddhav said.

Expressing fear of a shortfall in GST collections compared to the benchmark growth of 14 per cent due to the slowdown in the economy, he wrote: “In the current financial year, the state received Rs 5,635 crore as GST compensation for the first four months. However, an amount of Rs 8911.76 crore is due as GST compensation up to November 2019.”

The letter further stated that Integrated GST (IGST) settlement was done during 2017-18 based on tax devolution formula of the Finance Commission, instead of the formula adopted for such settlement. “As per the latest CAG report, for the year ended March 2018, the IGST settlement for many transactions is not happening. This is partly responsible for accumulation of huge unsettled balance under IGST. This has resulted in a shortfall of IGST settlement due to my state,” the CM added.

“The state is awaiting legitimate dues of Rs 15,558.05 crore from the Centre. The state is also suffering due to the shortfall in tax devolution. Timely release of GST compensation and tax devolution amount will help my state to manage finances efficiently,” he said, adding that expeditious allocation of pending funds would help the state to take up development programmes.

In a meeting with finance ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh last week, Sitharaman had assured that GST compensation due to them for August and September will be released soon. She, however, did not specify a timeline.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App