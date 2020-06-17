Avoid social media posts on govt, court policies: Rajasthan HC order to judicial staff

The order added that no official communication shall be forwarded on social media except when required by them as a part of bona fide discharge of his/her official duty. The order added that no official communication shall be forwarded on social media except when required by them as a part of bona fide discharge of his/her official duty.

In an administrative order issued by the office of the Registrar General of the Rajasthan High Court, all judicial officers and court staff have been asked “to desist from forwarding, liking, disliking and commenting upon any posts which are against the policies of the Government/High Court Administration”.

The standing order, dated June 15, stated that judicial officers and court staff express opinions on social media on “matters to which they have no concern whatsoever”.

“It has also been observed that the Judicial Officers and the Court staff are forwarding, liking, disliking and commenting upon the posts which are not only scandalous and derogatory but sensational also,” read the order.

The order also mentioned that “judicial officers and the court staff are accessing social media during office hours, which is not only affecting the working but also diminishing the dignity and reputation of the entire system”.

“The policies of the Government and the High Court Administration are also being commented upon. Besides it, the official communications are also being forwarded unauthorizedly on social media platforms which amount to a breach of official confidentiality,” the order stated.

The order further stated that this practice amounted to misconduct under the provisions of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and would attract suitable disciplinary action.

“It is, therefore, enjoined upon all the Judicial Officers and the Court staff of the Hon’ble High Court and the Subordinate Courts/Tribunals/Special Courts, to make use of the internet and social media responsibly and also to desist from forwarding, liking, disliking and commenting upon any posts which are against the policies of the Government/High Court Administration,” the order read.

The order added that no official communication shall be forwarded on social media except when required by them as a part of bona fide discharge of his/her official duty.

“For non-compliance of these instructions, stern action shall be taken against the erring officers/officials,” stated the order.

