‘Avni’s cub’: Days after being released into the wild, tigress sustains injuries; brought back to the enclosure

Avni was shot dead in November 2017 in Pandharkawada forest of Yavatmal district after being declared a man-eater.

THE tigress that was released into the wild from an enclosure in Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), after two years of rewilding, had to be retrieved and restored to the enclosure after she was injured in a clash with another tigress on Monday.

PTRF_84, the three-year-old tigress, better known as the ‘cub of Avni’, was engaged in a territorial fight with another tigress, believed to be the resident tigress of the area, in the early morning of Monday.

Avni was shot dead in November 2017 in Pandharkawada forest of Yavatmal district after being declared a man-eater.

“The tigress, which was released in the wild on March 5 from the enclosure in PTR, has been retrieved from the wild on Monday afternoon after she was found injured during the internecine fight. PTRF_84 was being monitored using VHF tracking and satellite telemetry on 24×7 basis. After confirmation of her fight with another female early morning… and after seeking the veterinary opinion that the injury may affect her movements in the wild, it was decided to tranquilize her,” PTR Field Director Ravikiran Govekar said in a press note.

“This kind of interaction with another tiger after the release was anticipated and the emergency retrieval plan was already provided in the original release plan submitted to the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The female sustained injuries on the right foreleg but she is otherwise healthy. She will be continued to be monitored in the same old rewilding facility under the same set of conditions, till further decision is taken,” Govekar added.

Asked how far the spot of the skirmish was, Govekar said, “It is about 2-2.5 km from the enclosure.” On whether the tigress had become immobile after receiving the injury, he said, “Yes, she was found sitting at a spot.”

Govekar added, “PTRF_84 appears to have fought back well, else she would have received injuries on her back, face or neck. The other tigress is at least 2-3 year older and hence sturdier than her”.