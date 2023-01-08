scorecardresearch
Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action over Air India urinating incident

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the 34-year-old accused, Shankar Mishra.

Delhi police takes away accused Shankar Mishra after producing him before the Patiala House Court in an Air India flight urinating case, in New Delhi (PTI)

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.

He allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

“Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings,” Scindia told reporters here on Saturday without elaborating.

The carrier’s CEO on Saturday issued an apology over handling of the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the policy of serving alcohol on flights is being reviewed.

The Delhi Police arrested Mishra from Bengaluru after he was traced to that city through technical surveillance, officials earlier said.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was sacked on Friday.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:03 IST
