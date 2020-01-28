Avian flu detected in Odisha Agriculture and Technology University

Seven teams will be engaged for culling operation within one km radius of the infected site. (Representational Image) Seven teams will be engaged for culling operation within one km radius of the infected site. (Representational Image)

Odisha government authorities will start culling chickens and destroying eggs from Tuesday to contain a bird flu virus in the Agriculture and Technology University.

“There was unusual mortality (about 1,000-1,500) which was notified to the state government. Samples were tested at (Bhopal-based National Institute of) High Security Animal Diseases. There will be a culling operation”, said a source in Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

“The virus in question is the H5N1 strain”, said the source.

All the poultry birds within one km radius of the infected site will be culled and disposed of by deep burial method with application of disinfectants like lime and bleaching powder, the source added.

Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed with qualified veterinary doctors and para-veterinarians. Seven teams will be engaged for culling operation within one km radius of the infected site. Five RRTs will collect blood samples from poultry in the surveillance zone at regular intervals, the source said.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-based Nandan Kanan zoo will also close down the avian walk in its premises. According to Chief Wildlife Warden, H S Upadhyay, the avian walk in the zoo has been shut due to “precautionary measures”. As per the zoological parks annual animal inventory, there were around 1,750 avian residents in Nandan Kanan till last month.

