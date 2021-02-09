Avian flu: 1.05 lakh more birds culled in Maharashtra

There are 27 poultry farms in Navapur, the poultry hub of Maharashtra that supplies hens to Surat and other adjoining areas, with a total 9.71 lakh hens in all.

In one of the biggest culling exercises since bird flu cases were reported in Maharashtra, 1.05 lakh hens in five poultry farms in Nandurbar district’s Navapur were culled on Monday. It takes the total number of birds culled in Navapur to 1.47 lakh so far.

The exercise began on Sunday in which over 42,000 birds were culled after cases of avian influenza or bird flu were confirmed in the poultry farms in the region. The five farms where culling is being done have a total of 1.74 lakh hens. On Monday, the district administration said reports on samples from three more poultry farms too have come positive for bird flu. These three farms have a total 1.31 lakh hens and authorities said these birds will be culled as well.

There are 27 poultry farms in Navapur, the poultry hub of Maharashtra that supplies hens to Surat and other adjoining areas, with a total 9.71 lakh hens in all. Of the 27, 16 farms fall under the infected zone, which is one km radius from a farm where birds have tested positive. There are a total of 4.90 lakh hens in these 16 farms.

The government, meanwhile, has announced compensation of Rs 90 for every bird that is culled, Rs 3 per egg destroyed and Rs 12 per kg of destroyed birdfeed.