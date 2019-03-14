Avalanche warning for Himachal; thunderstorm likely over central, north India in next 24 hrs

An avalanche warning was issued by the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment of the DRDO for Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand’s Kinnaur and Chamba region respectively. According to the bulletin, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu region are situated at a high-risk area, with the advisory calling to suspend all activities in the region. Kinnaur and Chamba which are placed at medium risk.

Cities in Uttarakhand – Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh – are also at medium risk which means that conditions are unsafe and movement on slopes are to be avoided.

The Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions are classified in the low to unlikely category meaning that movement in the Valley region is safe while movement on slopes is advised with care.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a cool Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

The IMD in its latest bulletin has predicted that the confluence of westerlies and easterlies over Central India and Northern plains there is a strong cause of widespread rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the next 24 hours across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.