Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Avalanche hits Army post in J-K, soldier killed

By: PTI | Srinagar | November 18, 2020 11:26:49 am
Gulmarg: An army convoy moves on a snow covered road after the season's first snowfall, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir (PTI/Representational(

A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district late on Tuesday night, the officials said.

They said an Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in the incident.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital.

