Avalanche hits Army patrol at Siachen Glacier, two killed

Two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol was hit by an avalanche at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh in wee hours of Friday.

An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) was immediately rushed to the spot. The rescue team managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims.

This was for the second time that an avalanche occurred in Siachen in the past two weeks. Earlier on November 18, four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed in an avalanche in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during winters with temperatures often dropping to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.