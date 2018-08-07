Bengaluru: Autos, cabs off roads due to strike against amendment to MVA

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers will participate in the strike. (Express Photo/File) Autorickshaw and taxi drivers will participate in the strike. (Express Photo/File)

Transportation services are likely to be hit in Bengaluru Tuesday due to the nation-wide strike called by the All India Motor Transport Organisation over the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill. The protesters, who are demanding withdrawal of the Bill, will stage a demonstration outside Town Hall this morning before marching to Freedom Park.

Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will participate in the strike. “About 1.5 lakh autos in Bengaluru will not operate,” general secretary of the auto drivers’ union Rudramurthy was quoted as saying by Times of India. He added that other unions have extended support to them.

Government services, including BMTC, KSRTC and the metro will not be affected.

The Bill seeks to allow private players to enter the public transport sector. Workers fear the step towards privatisation of the sector will give way to monopolisation and threaten jobs. There is also fear that the sector, which is a state subject, will lead to an increase in fares for the public.

The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session on July 23. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has been trying to get Opposition member onboard to pass the Bill in the Upper House, where the NDA is in minority. The Bill, which will amend the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, was unanimously passed by Lok Sabha on April 10, 2017.

The main contention among Opposition members is that the Bill infringes upon the rights of the state. TMC leader Manish Gupta told The Indian Express. “This is also a ploy to bring in large corporates into the state transport system at the cost of small players. Transport is a social cause for states too — it is not just a business.” Gadkari, however, has repeatedly denied this. When the Bill was being referred to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said, “We made it clear to members that we have not tried to impinge on the right of the state governments and we do not want to privatise state transport corporations,” he said.

