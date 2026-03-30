Automatic train protection system on Delhi-Mumbai route: Kavach 4.0 commissioned on Vadodara-Nagda section

The Kavach will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.

Indian Railways Kavach system deployment progress: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on the Vadodara-Nagda section of Delhi-Mumbai route. The move will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region. The stretch falls under the administrative control of Western Railway (WR) zone.

Kavach railway project

Under Vadodara-Nagda section, Kavach has been successfully commissioned over a total of 224.51 route km (RKm), comprising Vadodara to Mangal Mahudi (122.5 Rkm) and Panchpipliya to Nagda (102.01 Rkm). Meanwhile, the work on the remaining Mangal Mahudi–Panchpipliya section is in progress and is expected to be completed soon along with automatic signalling.