Automatic train protection system on Delhi-Mumbai route: Kavach 4.0 commissioned on Vadodara-Nagda section

Indian Railways Kavach system deployment progress: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on the Vadodara-Nagda section of Delhi-Mumbai route. The move will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region. The stretch falls under the administrative control of Western Railway (WR) zone.
Kavach railway project
Under Vadodara-Nagda section, Kavach has been successfully commissioned over a total of 224.51 route km (RKm), comprising Vadodara to Mangal Mahudi (122.5 Rkm) and Panchpipliya to Nagda (102.01 Rkm). Meanwhile, the work on the remaining Mangal Mahudi–Panchpipliya section is in progress and is expected to be completed soon along with automatic signalling.
With this milestone, out of the total 693 RKm identified under Western Railway on the Mumbai-New Delhi main corridor as part of Mission Raftaar, Kavach has now been installed on 559.5 RKm.
During the financial year 2025-26, Western Railway has commissioned Kavach over a total of 659.5 RKm. Earlier, in January 2026, Vadodara Division had operationalized the Kavach system on the Vadodara-Virar section and now the system has been extended up to Nagda via Godhra.
In a statement, the zonal railway said: “The execution of this complex project on the Vadodara–Nagda section involved meticulous planning for each station and every absolute/automatic signalling section. Over 6,000 RFID tags were programmed and installed along the tracks.
Continuous radio communication was established among 26 stations, 13 block sections, and locomotives. A total of 39 radio towers along with associated equipment were installed.”
It further said that around 600 km of OFC cable was laid in both Up and Down directions across the route.
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Kavach 4.0: Here’s how the rail safety system works
The Kavach is an makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks. Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.
It complies with SIL-4 safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally. Being an indigenously designed and cost-effective system, it reduces dependence on imported technologies and promotes Indian signaling industry.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More