Automatic train protection system: Kavach 4.0 commissions over 455 RKm – Here’s how the rail safety system works

Indian Railways Kavach 4.0: The Kavach will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJan 30, 2026 07:49 PM IST
The Kavach will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.The Kavach will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.
Make us preferred source on Google

Automatic train protection system, Kavach railway safety system: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on 455 Route km (RKm) on Friday. The move will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.

Kavach railway project

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, said that Indian Railways has commissioned 455 route kilometres of Kavach version 4.0 today. He added that of the total 455 RKm, 333 km has been commissioned on the Virar–Surat section of the Western Railway, 34 km on the Tughlakabad Junction cabin–Palwal section of the Northern Railway, and 88 km on the MPO–SNND section of the East Central Railway.

Also Read | Railways approves Baikunth-Urkura 4th line; train connectivity to improve on Howrah-Mumbai corridor

Kavach 4.0 railway commissions: Routes

  • Kavach 4.0 on Virar-Surat section

Western Railway has commissioned the Kavach automatic train protection system on the Virar–Surat section, covering 28 stations and 28 block sections. The project includes the installation of 33 S-Kavach units in relay rooms and relay huts, 64 Radio Interface Units (RIUs) in auto huts and OC locations, erection of 33 tubular lattice towers of 40-metre height, and laying of 412 km of optical fibre cable (OFC) in dual paths.

  • Kavach 4.0 on Tughlakabad Junction cabin–Palwal section

Northern Railway has commissioned the Kavach system on the Tughlakabad Junction Cabin (Delhi area)–Palwal section, spanning 35 km. The four-line corridor covers 152 main-line track kilometres and includes major station yards. Kavach has been installed across the entire stretch, covering two main lines equipped with automatic signalling and two lines operating under the absolute block signalling system.

  • Kavach 4.0 on Manpur-Sarmatand section

East Central Railway has commissioned the Kavach system on the Manpur-Sarmatand section of the DDU-Pradhankhanta rail line. This section is a crucial part of the busiest Delhi-Howrah rail corridor. It passes through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. It has a total of 77 stations, including 8 junction stations, 79 level crossing gates, and 7 intermediate block signals. All types of mixed traffic, including freight, mail/express, and passenger trains, operate on this section.

Also Read | Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains: ICF to manufacture two rakes by FY26 end – what’s new

Kavach 4.0: Here’s how the rail safety system works

The Kavach is an makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks. Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

It complies with SIL-4 safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally. Being an indigenously designed and cost-effective system, it reduces dependence on imported technologies and promotes Indian signaling industry.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Confident Group, C J Roy, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, Income Tax,
IT officials at his office, Confident Group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement