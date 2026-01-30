Automatic train protection system: Kavach 4.0 commissions over 455 RKm – Here’s how the rail safety system works

The Kavach will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.

Automatic train protection system, Kavach railway safety system: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on 455 Route km (RKm) on Friday. The move will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.



Kavach railway project

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, said that Indian Railways has commissioned 455 route kilometres of Kavach version 4.0 today. He added that of the total 455 RKm, 333 km has been commissioned on the Virar–Surat section of the Western Railway, 34 km on the Tughlakabad Junction cabin–Palwal section of the Northern Railway, and 88 km on the MPO–SNND section of the East Central Railway.