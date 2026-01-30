Automatic train protection system: Kavach 4.0 commissions over 455 RKm – Here’s how the rail safety system works
Indian Railways Kavach 4.0: The Kavach will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.
Automatic train protection system, Kavach railway safety system: The Ministry of Railways has commissioned Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system on 455 Route km (RKm) on Friday. The move will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.
Kavach railway project
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity) at the Railway Board, said that Indian Railways has commissioned 455 route kilometres of Kavach version 4.0 today. He added that of the total 455 RKm, 333 km has been commissioned on the Virar–Surat section of the Western Railway, 34 km on the Tughlakabad Junction cabin–Palwal section of the Northern Railway, and 88 km on the MPO–SNND section of the East Central Railway.
Western Railway has commissioned the Kavach automatic train protection system on the Virar–Surat section, covering 28 stations and 28 block sections. The project includes the installation of 33 S-Kavach units in relay rooms and relay huts, 64 Radio Interface Units (RIUs) in auto huts and OC locations, erection of 33 tubular lattice towers of 40-metre height, and laying of 412 km of optical fibre cable (OFC) in dual paths.
Kavach 4.0 on Tughlakabad Junction cabin–Palwal section
Northern Railway has commissioned the Kavach system on the Tughlakabad Junction Cabin (Delhi area)–Palwal section, spanning 35 km. The four-line corridor covers 152 main-line track kilometres and includes major station yards. Kavach has been installed across the entire stretch, covering two main lines equipped with automatic signalling and two lines operating under the absolute block signalling system.
Kavach 4.0 on Manpur-Sarmatand section
East Central Railway has commissioned the Kavach system on the Manpur-Sarmatand section of the DDU-Pradhankhanta rail line. This section is a crucial part of the busiest Delhi-Howrah rail corridor. It passes through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. It has a total of 77 stations, including 8 junction stations, 79 level crossing gates, and 7 intermediate block signals. All types of mixed traffic, including freight, mail/express, and passenger trains, operate on this section.
Kavach 4.0: Here’s how the rail safety system works
The Kavach is an makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks. Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions.
It complies with SIL-4 safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally. Being an indigenously designed and cost-effective system, it reduces dependence on imported technologies and promotes Indian signaling industry.
