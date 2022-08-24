scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

"There are four reasons for accidents — road engineering, automobile engineering, commuter education and implementation of rules. We are working on all of it," he said.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during unveiling of India's first double decker AC electric bus in Mumbai, Aug. 18, 2022. (PTI)

The improvement of highway infrastructure between key cities has sharply shrunk travel time, with the result being that commuters are increasingly opting for road trips between these destinations instead of taking flights, according to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. In an interview with Mihir Mishra & Anil Sasi, he said the highways sector in India has immense potential as a driver of growth in the economy, while asserting he is of the view that rules should not be rigid only on any particular technology on alternate automobile fuels, even as it is imperative that the transport sector find alternative technologies to replace petrol and diesel vehicles in order to reduce the crude import bill. Edited Excerpts:

Operational highway stretches constitute the largest share of Rs 1.6-lakh crore asset monetisation plan spread over a period of four years under the National Monetisation Pipeline. How is that proceeding?

Every toll road can be monetised and we are actively proceeding with the asset monetisation plans. As far as highway building is concerned, money is not a problem… we have a budget of Rs 2,00,000 crore.

We are currently developing highways through a combinations of models — the hybrid annuity model or HAM, BOT (build operate transfer, and TOT (toll operate transfer) models… the fourth model that we are in the process of finalising is the InVIT (infrastructure investment trust) route and we are lining up 3-4 projects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

Under this model, we will be moving to the capital market … So, essentially small investors currently earning 4-5 per cent on their money in fixed deposits can now invest up to Rs 10 lakh each and they will get an 8 per cent return on their investments.

We are in the process of finalising it with the Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India). This model will help India’s middle class earn more on their investments.

Are there specific targets that you’ve set on improving highway connectivity?

Advertisement

As Road Minister, I had announced plans to cut the travel time between Delhi-Mumbai to 12 hours and this road is about 70 per cent done. Travel times to Meerut, Dehradun, Haridwar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Katra, Srinagar and Amritsar have all reduced from earlier, and I have the satisfaction of having been able to fulfil my promise…

However, there is a lot more work to be done… The transport sector in India has immense possibilities and I am working on this.

Accidents on highways — how big a concern is that?

There are four reasons for accidents — road engineering, automobile engineering, commuter education and implementation of rules. We are working on all of it. We have identified 2,500 black spots and are working with an aim to reduce accidents on these spots. We are losing about 150,000 people due to road accidents and about 60 per cent of those deaths are in the 18-24 age group, which is a big loss.

Advertisement

If we leave aside other things, just the loss to India’s GDP due to these deaths would be in the range of 3 percentage points.

The government’s focus seems to be largely only on battery electric vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles? Is this focus extremely narrow?

First of all, our annual oil import bill is of the order of Rs 16 lakh crore. I am of the view that we should implement all alternative fuel technology available in the country to help us bring down our import bills.

Ethanol and methanol are already being blended with fossil fuels to reduce this dependence on imported crude. For instance, Assam Petroleum produces 100 tonne/day of methanol, which we can use to blend with diesel in that part of the country. For Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar, we will use ethanol, since this is the sugarcane belt and ethanol is readily available.

So, companies are now coming with flexible fuel engines (flexible fuel vehicles or FFVs have an internal combustion engine and are capable of operating on gasoline and any blend of gasoline and ethanol). We are also focusing on making biodiesel through used oil. IndianOil is making 1 lakh litre ethanol and 150 tonne bio bitumen daily from agriculture waste. India consumes 75 lakh tonnes of bitumen per year and we import about 25 lakh tonnes — this import can be reduced if we start using agricultural waste to produce these.

Advertisement

So, rules should not be rigid only on any particular technology and should allow everyone with an aim to restrict petrol and diesel use. These are indigenous technologies that pollute less with respect to petrol & diesel. Hence, import substitute, cost effective, pollution free and indigenous. The focus should be on all technologies. This is a huge target and the sky is the limit in terms of bringing in alternative technologies. We encourage everyone to bring new technology, and there is absolutely no conflict in this.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:52:43 am
Next Story

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates, deduct toll: Gadkari unveils plan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement