Auto driver steals traffic constable’s bike, arrested

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A 36-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a patrolling bike of a traffic police constable at Bandra traffic division on Thursday.

The police said the bike, which went missing with the constable’s wireless and e-challan machine, was recovered following the arrest.

“After we got the CCTV grabs of the suspect, we forwarded them to our local informers, who identified the suspect. His address was also provided to us, following which, he was brought in for questioning,” said an investigator.

The accused, BarKat Ali Shaikh,was arrested on Saturday morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App