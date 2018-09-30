Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Auto driver steals traffic constable’s bike, arrested

Auto driver steals traffic constable’s bike, arrested

The police said the bike, which went missing with the constable’s wireless and e-challan machine, was recovered following the arrest.

By: Express News Network | Mumbai | Published: September 30, 2018 3:18:09 am
BJP, BJP MLA's son arrested, Uttar Pradesh, UP BJP, criminal case, indian express news (Representational image)

A 36-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a patrolling bike of a traffic police constable at Bandra traffic division on Thursday.

The police said the bike, which went missing with the constable’s wireless and e-challan machine, was recovered following the arrest.

“After we got the CCTV grabs of the suspect, we forwarded them to our local informers, who identified the suspect. His address was also provided to us, following which, he was brought in for questioning,” said an investigator.
The accused, BarKat Ali Shaikh,was arrested on Saturday morning.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement