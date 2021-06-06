Auto driver acquitted of raping 43-yr-old woman in Surat

The woman further said that he raped her again a month later, after taking her to another village in his auto rickshaw.

Surat fast track special court on Friday acquitted a 43-year-old auto driver of charges of raping a 50-year-old woman.

According to the prosecution, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused twice in 2016 in Surat.

In her police complaint filed on April 2, 2017, the 50-year-old woman had said that she had lent Rs 2 lakh to the accused, who was living in the same village, to buy an auto rickshaw. Later, the man, on the pretext of returning money, took her to a cricket ground in the village, and allegedly raped and assaulted her, the complainant had alleged adding that he threatened to kill her if she disclosed about the matter to anyone.

The woman further said that he raped her again a month later, after taking her to another village in his auto rickshaw.

Police had registered offences under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 406, 323, 506(2) against the auto driver, who was arrested on April 3, 2017.

The Surat fast track special court on Friday acquitted the 43-year-old-man of the charges after the prosecution failed to establish the exact location of the offence in both the incidents.

The court found that the complainant had not mentioned the exact location of the crime in both the incidents. The court also observed that there is no evidence to prove that the woman had given money to the auto driver.

The defense lawyer said, “Both the locations of crime which the complainant has mentioned are places with heavy traffic. How can such an incident take place in such spots? The complainant has not shown the exact location where the crime has happened.”