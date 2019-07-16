Author Margaret Mascarenhas passes away in Goa

Popular author Margaret Mascarenhas passed away on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Goa. Mascarenhas was known for her diasporic novel Skin (2001) and The Disappearance of Irene Dos Santos (2009).

The writer, who was in her late 50s, is suspected to have died of cancer.

Born in the US, Mascarenhas was of Goan ethnicity. She had been living in Panaji for the past few years. In Goa, she co-founded the Blue Shores Prison Art Project, a prison art curriculum designed for inmates that focused on teaching creative writing to inmates. She was also on the Advisory Boards of the Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts and Goa Photo. Apart from this, she mentored writers through workshops and other events.

Mascarenhas was reportedly working on her third novel Just Another Car Bomb (working title) set in Beirut.