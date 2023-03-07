scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Australia’s respect for India’s sovereignty unwavering: Envoy

The envoy, who was talking to reporters ahead of Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s visit (March 8 to 11), said that Australians were horrified at the incidents of vandalism at places of religious worship, including in Brisbane.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell.
Australia’s respect for India’s sovereignty unwavering: Envoy
The Australian High Commissioner, Barry O’Farrell, Monday said Australia’s respect for India’s sovereignty is unwavering, and the Khalistan referendum in his country has no legal standing.

The envoy, who was talking to reporters ahead of Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s visit (March 8 to 11), said that Australians were horrified at the incidents of vandalism at places of religious worship, including in Brisbane.

“The police are very active in trying to track down those who are responsible…Australia’s respect for India’s sovereignty is unwavering,” he said, adding that the Australian government has made it clear that the Khalistan poll has “no legal standing either in Australia or in India”.

“Freedom of speech does not give you the right to engage in violent protests in hate speech or vandalism. And those matters are taken seriously in Australia,” O’Farrell said, responding to questions. He also said the Adani Group has successful businesses and continues to be the largest investor from India in Australia.

The Australian envoy also said that the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group is a matter for India’s regulators and that there have been no reports about the business group ceasing operations in Australia.

“Mr Adani’s investments in Australia are fully functioning and providing resources. There have been no reports that his operations have ceased. So, he is still a significant investor from India… In countries like Australia and India where you have an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, people make decisions on the basis of their interest. These matters are not for the government,” he said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 02:35 IST
