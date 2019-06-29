Toggle Menu
Australian PM tweets selfie with Modi, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi!’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/australian-pm-tweets-selfie-with-modi-says-kithana-acha-he-modi/

Australian PM tweets selfie with Modi, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi!’

Morrison met Modi in the morning and shared some light moments with him.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday clicked a selfie with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G-20 summit in Osaka when he praised him in Hindi and tweeted “Kithana acha he Modi!” (How good is Modi). Morrison met Modi in the morning and shared some light moments with him.

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together. The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an international leaders’ forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The 14th edition of the G20 Summit is being held here from June 28-29.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Express daily briefing: India refuses to sign declaration on free flow of data; Trump offers to meet North Korea’s Kim; and more
2 Punjab: Notice over inadequate fire safety arrangements, no reply from 500 building owners
3 High drama at Chandigarh general house meeting: Satish Kainth calls Mayor Rajesh Kalia corrupt