Australian PM tweets selfie with Modi, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi!’

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday clicked a selfie with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G-20 summit in Osaka when he praised him in Hindi and tweeted “Kithana acha he Modi!” (How good is Modi). Morrison met Modi in the morning and shared some light moments with him.

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together. The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an international leaders’ forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The 14th edition of the G20 Summit is being held here from June 28-29.