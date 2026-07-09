Housed in two Australian museums, three 11th-12th century antiquities from Tamil Nadu to finally come home

It was, in due course, established that they had been removed from temples in Tamil Nadu and trafficked overseas, sources said. (Express photos)

Three antiquities from Tamil Nadu, dating back to the 11th and 12th centuries and housed at a museum in Australia, are all set to make their way back to India.

The repatriation of the antiquities is among the outcomes of the India-Australia summit during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the island nation. For its part, India has committed to the repatriation of the relics of an Australian First Nations ancestor presently held at the Government Museum of Chennai.

The antiquities that will return to India in due course, as per the commitment between the two sides, include a stone sculpture of sacred Nandi – the vehicle of Lord Shiva (11th to 12th century); a metal trident with the image of Bhadrakali (11th century); and a six-headed Karthikeya statue in stone (12th century), as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).