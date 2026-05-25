Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit India for Quad FM’s meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penelope Wong during the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, in Canberra, Australia, October 10, 2022. (PTI)

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will be in India today for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

In a statement, Wong shared: “Today I will travel to India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold the Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue. In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership – four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region.

He further said Australia, India, Japan and the United States together are delivering concrete outcomes on “shared interests including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief”.

“While in India, I will hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with my counterpart, Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar,” he added.