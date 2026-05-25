Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit India for Quad FM’s meeting

He further said Australia, India, Japan and the United States together are delivering concrete outcomes on "shared interests including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief".

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 25, 2026 07:50 AM IST
penny wong, jaishankarExternal Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Penelope Wong during the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, in Canberra, Australia, October 10, 2022. (PTI)
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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will be in India today for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

In a statement, Wong shared: “Today I will travel to India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and hold the Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue. In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership – four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region.

He further said Australia, India, Japan and the United States together are delivering concrete outcomes on “shared interests including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief”.

“While in India, I will hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with my counterpart, Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar,” he added.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

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