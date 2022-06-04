scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Australia seeks framework for univs to set up campuses

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 4, 2022 5:56:38 am
Prof Kumar said the UGC was already working on drawing up regulations to allow top-ranked global universities to set up campuses in India. (Representational)

Australia has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to create a dedicated regulatory framework to allow foreign higher educational institutes set up campuses in India.

A delegation led by Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India Sarah Storey made the suggestion during a meeting with UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday, the commission said in a statement.

“The Australian side suggested that a self-regulatory framework for foreign higher educational institutions might be developed for promoting their establishment and operations in India,” the statement added.

Prof Kumar said the UGC was already working on drawing up regulations to allow top-ranked global universities to set up campuses in India. “Our regulations will cover what the Australian side has suggested,” Prof Kumar added.

Over the next few days, the UGC has lined up similar meetings with heads of other foreign missions to promote the commission’s new regulations issued in April on twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes between Indian and foreign universities.

