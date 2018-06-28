Aurangzeb forced Kashmiri Pandits to change their religion: Yogi Adityanath

(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, claiming that he “forced Kashmiri Pandits to change their religion.”

Addressing a gathering of Banjaras in Lucknow, Adityanath said: “Kashmiri Panditon par jab Aurangzeb ka atyachar prarambh hua tha… Aurangzeb se mukti ke liye Kashmiri Panditon ka ek group Guru Tegh Bahadur ke paas Delhi mein aata hai aur apni peeda batata hai ki jabardasti humara dharmantran ho raha hai… humein dabaya ja raha hai… apmanit kiya ja raha hai (When Aurangzeb began torturing Kashmiri Pandits, to free themselves, a group of Kashmiri Pandits met Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi and told him about their sufferings and how they were being forcibly converted.” Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of ten Gurus of the Sikh religion.

Adityanath said that Guru Tegh Bahadur asked Kashmiri Pandits not to be afraid of Aurangzeb. “Guru Tegh Bahadur asked them to tell him (Aurangzeb) that they would accept his religion only if their Guru accepts it,” he said. “Aurangzeb thought it was an easy task and got Tegh Bahadur arrested and tortured him, but he did not budge,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App