Aurangabad: Ten booked after man beaten up, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Ten unidentified people have been booked in Aurangabad for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old man and forcing him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, Imran Ismail Patel, a resident of Muzaffarnagar area of Aurangabad, he was on his way to home on a two-wheeler when he was accosted by a group of people. Patel alleged that a man from the group snatched the key of his two-wheeler, while another tried to hit him with a stone. He alleged that the men had asked him where he was ahead to so late in the night and started to beat him up.

In his complaint, Patel claimed that after he raised an alarm, a man, Ganesh Mandapwale and his wife, came to his rescue and finally released him from the clutches of the group.

“We have initiated a probe into the complaint. No arrests have been made so far. Imran has stated in his complaint that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’… There was no CCTV camera around the spot where the incident took place. So we are yet to come across any video of the incident,” police inspector Sachin Sanap of Begampura police station said.

“Ganesh and his wife did not know Imran. But as the incident occurred near their house, they came out on hearing noises and helped Imran,” Sanap told The Indian Express.

“A fair investigation will be conducted and proper legal action will be taken against those found guilty,” inspector Madhukar Savant, of Aurangabad police crime branch, told reporters.