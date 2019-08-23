Aurangabad-Jalna: Shiv Sena’s Danve wins Legislative Council seat

In a boost ahead of the Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena’s Ambadas Danve won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Aurangabad-Jalna local bodies’ constituency on Thursday.

Election officials said Danve, the Sena-BJP candidate, secured 524 votes, while Congress candidate Baburao Kulkarni got 106 votes and 14 were declared invalid. In all, there were 657 votes by public representatives from various local bodies in the two districts, of which 647 were cast in the polls held on Monday.

Danve said it is the victory of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. “Now, our target is to work more to ensure the victory of Sena-BJP candidate in the Assembly polls,” said Danve.

In an apparent reference to cross-voting, the Sena leader attributed the record margin of his victory to “invisible hands” from the Congress and other parties.

“I have won with a record 418 votes. We had around 330 votes which includes Sena, BJP and others who supported me. Since it is a secret ballot, I can’t say much about it. But the Congress and its alliance had 319 votes including MIM votes. So, it’s clear who the invisible hands were,” he said.