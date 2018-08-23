Aurangabad: Corporator who opposed resolution to pay Vajpayee tribute sent to jail for a year

Rashid had reportedly opposed a resolution to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Rashid had reportedly opposed a resolution to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Sayyed Mateen Rashid has been sent to judicial custody for a year after Aurangabad Police took action against him under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981 — or MPDA.

Last week, Rashid had reportedly opposed a resolution to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was subsequently beaten up, allegedly by some BJP corporators, who also lodged a complaint, accusing Rashid of promoting enmity between members of two communities.

Rashid was granted bail in the case on Tuesday. Minutes after his release, a team from City Chowk police station in Aurangabad reached Harsul jail where he was lodged and served the order issued by the city commissioner under MPDA.

Rashid was sent back to judicial custody in Harsul jail for a period of one year.

Confirming the development, Aurangabad Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said, “Serious offences like arson, rioting, inciting mob for breach of communal harmony, creating alarm in society (invite action)…hence (the police were) left with no choice but to book him under MPDA. Other preventive actions failed to check him.”

In the past, Rahid had protested against singing of national anthem in the civic body.

Calling it a case of police excess, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM MLA from Aurangabad, said, “There are only two cases against him, which are political in nature. While the party had condoned Vajpayee’s death, and I had issued a press release on it, Rashid never told us he was planning to oppose the resolution to pay tribute to the leader. However, this in an internal party matter. Rashid was badly thrashed by members of the BJP — we have CCTV footage (of the assault).”

He said, “Despite such a grave offence committed by BJP members, the police went slow on them and granted them bail. We now plan to move the High Court challenging their bail and will make the police a party to it.”

The incident, caught on video, took place during the civic body’s general body meeting – Rashid was seen being beaten up with footwear and kicked by some corporators, including women.

Rashid’s supporters had allegedly damaged the vehicle of a BJP leader after the incident.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App