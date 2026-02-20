‘Aukaat mein raho’: Vijayvargiya’s remark on senior Congressman forces an apology from CM

Madhya Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has courted controversy after a heated faceoff with the Leader of Opposition, Congress’s Umang Singhar, during which he asked the senior tribal leader to stay within his limits (aukaat mein raho). Amid outrage in the Assembly over the comment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had to offera personal apology.
On Friday, about why he lost his temper, Vijayvargiya said, “Kabhi kabhi aa jata hai yaar (it happens sometimes).”
Pressed on whether he was embarrassed that the CM had to apologise on his behalf, Vijayvargiya said, “He is the captain; if he asks for forgiveness, then what’s the big deal?”
The CM had said on Thursday, “I would like to say that words should be accompanied by feelings. I apologise on behalf of everyone for any offence we have committed, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Our House should function in that spirit. I carry this spirit. I hope the Leader of the Opposition will also express his feelings.”
Vijayvargiya also apologised for his comments in the House. “I have approximately 36-37 years of parliamentary experience, and there are only 5-7 members senior to me here; at most, we would be 8-10. It is our responsibility to ensure that the House runs in a dignified manner, in accordance with parliamentary traditions. I have always tried to do so, and I do not remember being so angry in my 36 years of parliamentary political career,” the senior minister said.
Vijayvargiya said he was “not happy with my own behaviour”.
“I will always expect anyone holding a responsible position, whether you, the Chief Minister, or the Leader of the Opposition, to adhere to parliamentary decorum. If these 4-5 people do not follow parliamentary decorum, then no member will do so. Therefore, it is very important that it is the responsibility of all of us, including me, to put forward our views as per parliamentary decorum,” he said.
Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar invoked the memory of former Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa to make his point. Patwa, he recalled, would often say that anger should be visible while speaking in the House, but it should not reflect. “Anger shouldn’t arise, but it did today, from both sides. It created an uncomfortable situation. I’m saddened by this, and both the ruling and opposition parties are responsible. The parliamentary affairs minister is very experienced, yet how the limits were crossed today is a matter of concern for all of us.”
Singhar struck a measured tone, accepting the CM’s gesture while drawing a clear line about his own conduct. “I certainly always strive to speak parliamentary language. I consider it (what I said) unparliamentary language. As I am a fourth-term MLA, I have never used unparliamentary language to date. Certainly, my gestures hurt or offended. You did not express regret, but I do. I respect the large-heartedness shown by the Chief Minister, and I also respect your sentiments,” he said.
