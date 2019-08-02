August, September rainfall likely to be normal: IMD

Rainfall during August and September and the countrywide monsoon are likely to be normal, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the second half of monsoon.

As per the forecast released on Thursday, August rainfall is expected to be 100 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) this year. This will be a continuing trend to the July rainfall, when the country received over 104 per cent of the LPA, bringing down the June deficiency of 33 per cent to 9 per cent below normal.

According to IMD, the country’s LPA of the monsoon season is 89 cm, based on the average rainfall for the 1951-2000 period. Similarly, IMD maintains monthly-LPA figures — for August it is 26.13 cm and for September 17.34 cm.

“This year, rainfall during August will be 99 per cent of LPA and the season is expected to receive rainfall up to 96 per cent of LPA,” the latest forecast suggested.

With the effect of El Nino fading away, other atmospheric factors that positively influence the Southwest monsoon are in the positive phase.

“The positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions, which currently persist, will continue throughout this monsoon season,” the forecast suggested.

Explained Deficit likely to be wiped out July and August together contribute about 70 per cent of the total monsoon rainfall. With IMD predicting good rainfall for August as well, the deficiency in rainfall early in the monsoon season, mainly due to late arrival, is expected to be wiped out. With the weakening El Nino posing no threat during the latter half of the season, the cumulative rainfall at the end of the season is likely to remain close to normal.

With a fresh low pressure system set to form over Bay of Bengal around August 4 and expected to move northward, the IMD has indicated at rainfall intensifying over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and Himalayan regions in the remaining days of this week. Since July 30, many areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been experiencing heavy spells of rainfall and this is expected to prevail till the weekend.

Some areas in Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan, too, received extremely heavy rainfall on July 31 and this will continue till the weekend, Met officials noted.

Rainfall will be back over Kerala, Karnataka and regions in the west coast.

“There will be rainfall throughout the country till August 8, only after which weather models indicate of some reduction in the activity,” IMD’s Extended Range Forecasts suggested.