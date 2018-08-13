India experience deficient rainfall in July, August

After July, August too witnessed a dip in rainfall. (Express photo by Santosh Parab. Representational Image) After July, August too witnessed a dip in rainfall. (Express photo by Santosh Parab. Representational Image)

India experienced deficient rainfall for the consecutive months of July and August, according to a report by Skymet. Rainfall deficiency to the tune of 29 per cent was observed in the week between July 26 and August 1 which pushed the countrywide cumulative rainfall deficiency for the season from 3 per cent to 7 per cent, according to the report.

Central Indian and South Peninsula were highly rain-deficit to the tune of 67 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, out of four subdivisions. However, East and Northeast India and Northwest India managed to record above normal rainfall at 13 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

The most affected parts were Gujarat and Rayalaseema that went almost dry with deficiency mounting to 99 per cent. This was followed by Konkan & Goa that also failed miserably to record any rainfall leading to deficiency of 87 per cent in the given week.

The rainfall activity was even more disappointing in the week from August 2 to 8. The rainfall deficiency for the week was as high as 33 per cent, due to which countrywide cumulative rainfall deficiency for the season further mounted to 10 per cent from 7 per cent in the previous week.

This week also, rainfall deficiency in Gujarat continued to be above 95 per cent and so does Rajasthan. This was followed by West Madhya Pradesh that saw deficiency of 92 per cent and Vidarbha region at 89 per cent.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd