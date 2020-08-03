Aug 5 lockdown insult to people’s sentiment, TMC’s appeasement politics: BJP

If the government doesn’t withdraw its decision, it will face consequences, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (File) If the government doesn’t withdraw its decision, it will face consequences, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

The BJP Sunday once again slammed the Bengal government for its decision to announce complete lockdown on August 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ‘bhumi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “August 5 is going to be a historic day in Independent India. Announcing complete lockdown on that day amounts to insulting the sentiments of a large number of people. If the government doesn’t withdraw its decision, it will face consequences.”

The government had initially listed nine days in August for enforcing a complete lockdown in the state. Later, it withdrew two days from the list as they coincided with religious occasions.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the ruling TMC is indulging in appeasement politics. “The government withdrew lockdown announcement on August 2 as there were Eid festivities the previous day. When it came to one of the biggest occasions of independent India, the bhumi pujan for Ram Mandir on August 5, the TMC government decided to impose a lockdown. This reflects its communal mindset,” said Sinha.

TMC leaders were not available for comments on Sinha’s statements. Party secretary general Partha Chatterjee did not respond to calls.

