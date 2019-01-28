Audio tapes on Rafale authentic, Parrikar in possession of explosive secrets: Rahul Gandhi in Goa

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday termed the ‘Goa audio tapes’ released by Congress legislator is authentic and chief minister Manohar Parrikar is in possession of “explosive Rafale secrets”. Rahul, who is holidaying in Goa with mother Sonia Gandhi said that the files gave Parrikar an edge over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It’s obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM,” Rahul tweeted.

On January 2, an audio clip released by Congress had alleged that Parrikar in a December 2018 cabinet meeting admitted to holding a bunch of files related to the Rafale deal. The tape was a conversation between a former Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane and an unidentified person named ‘X’. Rahul had also made an attempt in Lok Sabha’s Winter Session to play an audio tape. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the tape was “false and fabricated”, and asked the Congress president if he could authenticate it.

Parrikar, however, had termed the audio clip as a desperate attempt to fabricate facts.

Meanwhile, BJP though chose not to respond on Rafale issue, quickly tweeted an invite to Rahul Gandhi, taunting it to visit the third Mandovi Bridge that was launched and named Atal Setu on Sunday.

“Dear Shri @RahulGandhi , We have come to learn that you are currently on a vacation in Goa. We request you along with all Congress MLAs to visit the Atal Setu, the 3rd longest cable stayed-bridge in India over river Mandovi and witness how @BJP4India is #TransformingIndia,” Goa BJP tweeted. The Congress has written strong opposition to the construction of the bridge alleging irregularities and also demanded the infrastructure be named after a Goan political leader.

Earlier on Sunday Rahul and Sonia had lunch at a local fish joint in South Goa where the two are down from the capital on a holiday.