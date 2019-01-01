In a hastily called press meet at his office, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday denied having spoken about Manohar Parrikar or Rafale deal and said the audio clip in which he was heard claiming that the Goa Chief Minister stored files on Rafale deal in his bedroom was doctored.

“Audio which is going viral is doctored. The CM should direct DGP to probe this… There was never a point of time when Manohar Parrikar talked about Rafale,” Rane said.

Rane was speaking after a conversation between him and an unidentified person went viral early Wednesday morning after it was tabled in the Parliament by a Congress leader.

A voice sounding like Rane’s can be heard saying, “CM makes one very interesting statement that I have all the information on Rafale in my bedroom..which you should actually make a story. Today you can cross check with somebody close to within the cabinet. That means he is holding them to ransom. He said its in my bedroom, here only in the flat, each and very document of Rafale is with me. Now whether he wanted someone to inform them in Delhi or what exactly I didn’t understand.”

The conversation between the two circled mostly around the cabinet where Rane can be heard saying that it was “heading directionless”.

In the press meet at his residence, Rane said, “They (Congress) are trying to sensational Rafale. Central agencies should probe so that these things can come out. There is no question of discussing this subject…Seeing Parrikar in Secretariat (on Tuesday) has demoralised Congress.”

It must be recalled it was Rane who finally confirmed publicly to the media that Parrikar was suffering from Pancreatic Cancer, a detail that every other minister kept silent on.

Meanwhile, Parrikar has denied any such discussion and wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “The audio clip released by the Congress party is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rafale. No such discussion ever came up during cabinet or any other meeting.”

