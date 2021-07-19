Audio clip on ‘leadership change’ goes viral; fake, says Karnataka BJP chief

AN AUDIO clipping purportedly of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking of a definite change in leadership in the BJP government in Karnataka went viral on social media on Sunday. Kateel, however, called the audio fake and denied any association with the recording.

This comes close on the heels of a weekend visit to Delhi by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to meet the BJP national leadership, where he indicated willingness to step down.

In the 47-second audio clip, a voice resembling that of the state BJP president is heard telling an unidentified individual, “There is going to be a definite change in leadership, a completely new team will be in place.” The conversation is in the local Tulu dialect of the Dakshina Kannada region.

The voice resembling Kateel’s is also heard saying the decision on who will be the new Chief Minister will be taken by the party’s Delhi. “There are no local candidates in the running. It is being decided in Delhi,” he says.

Late on Sunday, Kateel denied any association with the leaked audio. He said he would complain to Yediyurappa about it on Monday.

“There is an effort to damage the party by releasing an audio with a voice that bears resemblance to mine. A probe is needed to find the truth behind this recording,” the state BJP chief said in an official statement.

He said that there is no discussion on change in leadership at his level.