Audi driver rams into crowd at Coimbatore bus stop, kills six

August 1, 2018
Six people were killed after a car rammed into them while they were waiting at a bus stop near Sundarpuram in Coimbatore. A person was also injured in the accident, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The driver, who was driving an Audi, has been arrested by the police.
