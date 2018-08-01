Audi driver rams into crowd at Coimbatore bus stop, kills six

The driver, who was driving an Audi, has been arrested by the police. (Source: ANI) The driver, who was driving an Audi, has been arrested by the police. (Source: ANI)

Six people were killed after a car rammed into them while they were waiting at a bus stop near Sundarpuram in Coimbatore. A person was also injured in the accident, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The driver, who was driving an Audi, has been arrested by the police.

