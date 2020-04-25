AU prof booked for ‘sheltering foreigners’ suspended by varsity

Shahid is also accused of not informing the district administration about the stay of foreign nationals. (Representational Photo) Shahid is also accused of not informing the district administration about the stay of foreign nationals. (Representational Photo)

THREE days after the police arrested a 55-year-old political science professor for allegedly arranging stay of foreign nationals without informing the district administration, the Allahabad University on Friday suspended him.

“The university’s vice-chancellor R R Tewari ordered the suspension of professor Mohmmad Shahid on Friday,” said the university’s public relations officer, Shailendra Mishra.

He added that Shahid was suspended as per rules , as he has been in judicial custody for more than 48 hours.

On April 21, the Prayagraj police arrested 30 persons, including Shahid and 16 foreign nationals, on several charges after they completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a camp. Police arrested them after their medical report confirmed none of them found infected with coronavirus. Among the 16 foreign nationals – seven are from Indonesia and nine from Thailand. All 30 persons are lodged at a temporary jail after a local court sent them to judicial custody.

Police said Shahid is accused of allegedly hiding his participation in a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month and arranging stay of seven Indonesian at a mosque in Prayagraj despite the lockdown.

He is also accused of not informing the district administration about the stay of foreign nationals.

On April 8, district officials went to his residence and put him and his family members in

quarantine.

