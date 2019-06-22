Rape-accused BSP MP Atul Rai surrenders, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Newly elected BSP MP from Ghosi, Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who was wanted for a rape case, surrendered in a Varanasi court on Saturday, reported ANI.

The court sent him to 14-days of judicial custody. Accused in many other cases, Rai went absconding after the court declared him a proclaimed offender last month. The rape case against Rai was registered on May 1 at Lanka police station after a woman alleged that he had been sexually harassed her.

In April, a college student accused Rai of rape after he allegedly took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife. Rai denied the charges and sought protection from arrest to the Supreme Court, but was denied.

Rai had moved a surrender application on Thursday said SHO Bharat Bhushan, Lanka Police station.

The BSP MP won the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat defeating BJP’s Hari Narayan by 1.22 lakh votes. However, he has not taken oath in Lok Sabha yet.