Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Atul Keshap is new US Chargé d’Affaires in India

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 4:12:16 am
US diplomat Atul Keshap

US diplomat Atul Keshap will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, following the retirement of US ambassador to India Daniel Smith, said an announcement from Washington.

Keshap served previously at the US embassy here and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia. A career member of the US Foreign Service, he has also served as the US ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

“Keshap’s appointment will reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the Covid pandemic,” US State Department said.

Keshap is likely to hold fort till US President Joe Biden gets his nominations for ambassadorships approved by the Senate.

US media reports in mid-June had tipped Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become new the ambassador to India.

