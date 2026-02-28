Ahead of Attukal Ponkala, Kerala imam asks mosques to open doors to Hindu devotees — ‘Only through love and fraternity can hatred be resisted’

In another example of Kerala’s tradition of communal harmony and tolerance, the imam of Payalam Juma Masjid here has urged the Muslim faithful to keep mosques and Muslim homes open for (Hindu) women and children who turn up in the city for Attukal Bhagavathy temple’s pongala festival next week.

During his Friday sermon, Imam V P Suhail Maulavi said: “Attukal Pongala will take place in a few days. We are not part of its rituals and functions. But, scores of sisters (women) and children will be coming to Thiruvananthapuram city as guests. We have to be their best hosts. This time Pongala is taking place during the month of Ramadan. We must be able to offer them a sense of brotherhood and love. We have to give them drinking water and Ramadan dishes. We have to give space for them to take rest. Our masjids and homes should be opened before them.We should understand that only through love and fraternity can Islamophobia and hatred be effectively resisted,” he said.