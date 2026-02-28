Ahead of Attukal Ponkala, Kerala imam asks mosques to open doors to Hindu devotees — ‘Only through love and fraternity can hatred be resisted’

In another example of Kerala’s tradition of communal harmony and tolerance, the imam of Payalam Juma Masjid here has urged the Muslim faithful to keep mosques and Muslim homes open for (Hindu) women and children who turn up in the city for Attukal Bhagavathy temple’s pongala festival next week.
During his Friday sermon, Imam V P Suhail Maulavi said: “Attukal Pongala will take place in a few days. We are not part of its rituals and functions. But, scores of sisters (women) and children will be coming to Thiruvananthapuram city as guests. We have to be their best hosts. This time Pongala is taking place during the month of Ramadan. We must be able to offer them a sense of brotherhood and love. We have to give them drinking water and Ramadan dishes. We have to give space for them to take rest. Our masjids and homes should be opened before them.We should understand that only through love and fraternity can Islamophobia and hatred be effectively resisted,” he said.
His speech has become viral in social media. The maulavi Saturday told the media that “we have to overcome the attempts of divisive forces. We may belong to different religions. But we are all members of the family called humankind. I wanted to promote that thought. During the Pongala festival, normally all mosques keep their premises and washrooms for the Hindu devotees. During Ramdan, the faithful are fasting and they would be tired.
But, they should think about providing facilities for others”.
Ponkala is the annual festival of Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Known as sabarimala of women, tens of thousands of women throng to the city on the main festival day March 3, this year. Women will line up along all streets of the state capital for several kilometers from the temple to prepare pongala (sweet rice pudding).
Juma Masjid at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram is a major landmark in the state capital. Constructed in 1813, the masjid was renovated in 1960. The present masjid was inaugurated in 1967 by the then President of India, Zakir Hussain.
