Attempts being made to demonise technology: PM Modihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/attempts-being-made-to-demonise-technology-pm-modi-6079285/

Attempts being made to demonise technology: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at his official residence at the launch of a book, he said "major effort is being made to demonise technology. Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear".

Narendra Modi, Modi Ratan Tata book launch, Modi on technology, Bridgital India, Bridgital India book, indian express news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned against efforts to “demonise” technology, saying attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of fear.

Specially in the context of India, technology is being presented as a challenge to the country’s demographic dividend, the prime minister said.

He said the debate should not be on the dangers of artificial intelligence or when will robots outsmart humans. “But the debate should be on how to create a bridge between artificial intelligence and human intentions.”

The prime minister stressed on the need to understand that technology is a bridge and not a divider. “Technology builds bridge between aspirations and achievement, demand and delivery, government and governance in order to achieve ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (with all, for everyone’s development),” he said according to a statement issued by his office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flanked by Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (R) and company’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveils the book ‘Bridgital Nation’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (PTI)

The book ‘Bridgital India’ has been co-authored by N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, and Roopa Purushothaman, the Chief Economist at Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was also present on the occasion.

Talking about the need to convert challenges posed by technology into opportunities, the prime minister cited the example of the creation of India Post Payments Bank.

He said the disruption caused by technology to the entire postal organization was converted into a technology intensive banking system, benefitting millions through postal bank which transformed “dakiya” (postman) into a “bank babu” (banker), the statement said.

