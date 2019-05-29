Toggle Menu
Attempt to intimidate press: Editors Guild on FIR against journalisthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/attempt-to-intimidate-press-editors-guild-on-fir-against-journalist-5754825/

Attempt to intimidate press: Editors Guild on FIR against journalist

The guild strongly condemned the use of criminal defamation and other provisions of the law against the media. It demanded that the Karnataka government must immediately ensure that the FIR is withdrawn.

Editor of Kannada newspaper Vishwavani booked for report on H D Deve Gowda kin
The editor, Vishweshwar Bhat, and the editorial staff were booked on Sunday under Sections 499 (defamation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (Express Archives)

The Editors Guild on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of an FIR against the editor of a Kannada daily and its editorial staff for publishing a report about trouble within former prime minister and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda’s family.

In a statement, the guild condemned the filing of the first information report (FIR), describing it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression.

READ | Editor of Kannada newspaper Vishwavani booked for report on H D Deve Gowda kin

“This case is worse, because the FIR is not even filed by the person allegedly affected but by a party-man claiming to be aggrieved. This is a brazen misuse of law and state power,” it said.

Advertising

According to the complaint filed by Janata Dal (Secular) state secretary S P Pradeep Kumar, the newspaper, ‘Vishwavani’, had published a “false report” last Saturday, which created an impression that there was commotion and confusion among Gowda’s grandchildren.

The editor, Vishweshwar Bhat, and the editorial staff were booked on Sunday under Sections 499 (defamation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The guild strongly condemned the use of criminal defamation and other provisions of the law against the media. It demanded that the Karnataka government must immediately ensure that the FIR is withdrawn.

The misuse of law in this specific case, however, goes way beyond criminal defamation as many IPC provisions have been invoked in what looks like a “motivated and arbitrary” use of power, it said, reiterating its demand that the defamation law should be decriminalised.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amid rumblings, Rajasthan Congress passes resolution urging Rahul to remain as party chief
2 Karnataka: Venugopal to meet party leaders, MLAs amid reports of rift between JD(S), Cong
3 ED opposes Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad for health reasons, court reserves matter for June 3