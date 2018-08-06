Attempt to fiddle with Article 35A would undermine basic structure of Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File) Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A which provides special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the issue. In her tweet, she said there’s anxiety and panic among the people as uncertainty looms over the special status.

Even though the deferment of hearing on Article 35 A is not a solution, it has brought interim relief to the people of JK. But with uncertainity looming over its status, it has unleashed a wave of anxiety and panic amongst the people of J & K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 6, 2018

Mufti further said that the dynamics of power politics in Kashmir has made it difficult for the Centre to reconcile with the special status that the state has held for more than 70 years. Calling scrapping of Article 35A a violation, Mufti said the constitution of India is the supreme law of India which conferred special status to the state adding that the main purpose of PDP-BJP alliance was to bridge the growing gap between people of Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the main purposes of the PDP – BJP alliance was to bridge the growing gap between the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Surprisingly, it is the debate surrounding the danger of scrapping article 35 A that has made the impossible possible. 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 6, 2018

She made the remarks observing that the sanctity of the Constitutional provision must be preserved as there has been a consensus on it across the political spectrum. The former chief minister also said that the people of J&K placed great faith in the country by rejecting the two-nation theory, which, she said, was divisive and driven by religion.

On Sunday, Kashmir had observed an unprecedented shutdown against any tampering with the legislation that guarantees special constitutional rights to the people of the state. The shutdown call was given by separatists to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A.

