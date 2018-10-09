Attacks on migrant: Congress, BJP in war of words over violence

Ahmedabad: Migrant workers prepare to board the Sabarmati Express in view of protests which broke out over an alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl, in Ahmedabad, Monday, October 8, 2018. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Migrant workers prepare to board the Sabarmati Express in view of protests which broke out over an alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl, in Ahmedabad, Monday, October 8, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the attacks on migrant workers in Gujarat, and said they should quit if they are unable to carry out their responsibilities.

The BJP hit back, pointing to Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor’s alleged role in sparking the anti-migrant protests in the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “There is nothing more frightening than poverty. The root cause of the violence in Gujarat is the closed down factories and unemployment there. Both the system and that economy are reeling. Making migrant labour their target is completely wrong. I stand totally against it.”

In a series of tweets, Rupani accused the Congress of inciting the violence. “Congress first incites violence against migrants. Congress president tweets to condemn this violence. Does the Congress president not have any shame? If the Congress president is against the violence in Gujarat, he needs to take action against its own members who incited violence against the migrants in Gujarat… We are working hard to ensure trust & confidence among all citizens that they are safe & secure in Gujarat, instead of indulging in blame game….”

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel defended Thakor after members of an outfit he leads were arrested in connection with the attacks, and alleged that the BJP government was trying to politicise the issue.

Gujarat MoS for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja had said efforts were under way to find out whether “it is a conspiracy by those who are out of power in Gujarat since the last 22 years”.

Speaking to the media in Bharuch, Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, said that Jadeja was trying to politicise the issue.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur on Sunday, Congress’s Mumbai president Sanjay Nirupam said the entire north Indian community was under attack and being forced to flee. “It (Gujarat) is the home state of the Prime Minister… It should be remembered the Prime Minister has to contest polls (again) from Varanasi,” he said.

“If the community decides to not work for a single day, life in the city (Mumbai) will come to a standstill. No one will get roti (bread), vegetables, milk, auto, taxi, and tempo services,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

